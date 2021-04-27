Meet the new Forté – the very first Twelve South MagSafe charger to hit the market. Now joining the rest of the brand’s accessories, stands, and charging gear, the new Forté Twelve South MagSafe charger is available exclusively through Apple retail and the Apple Online Store starting today. Providing iPhone 12 users with another elegant solution for docking and charging, it sports a clean, minimalist approach and a slick magnetic pedestal that leaves your iPhone 12 floating in air. Head below for more details and a closer look at new Forté Twelve South MagSafe charger introductory video.

New Forté Twelve South MagSafe charging stand

Twelve South is easily one of our favorite Apple gear accessory makers out there. A unique collection of book-style iPhone cases along with a slew of well-made stands and charging solutions, its gear has been protecting, charging, and showcasing the entire breadth of Apple products in style for years now. Just recently the brand released a new HoverBar Duo iPad Stand with a versatile 2-in-1 design as well as the latest iteration of the MagicBridge that houses your extended Magic Keyboard and Trackpad. But today we are turning our attention to the new Forté Twelve South MagSafe charger.

Featuring an aluminum construction with a white base and dove gray post, Forté “is a modern wireless charging stand made exclusively for iPhone 12.” You simply pop your Apple MagSafe Charger directly into the round pedestal to provide what Twelve South refers to as a “clever way to use your iPhone 12 while it wirelessly charges.” The brand is really focusing on not just providing a quality MagSafe charging stand but also one that “gives you the power to do more while your iPhone 12 charges.”

The new Twelve South MagSafe charger uses Apple’s magnetic technology to hold the iPhone 12 in either portrait or landscape mode — almost looking as though the phone is floating in air. The swiveling top can be tilted for an ideal viewing angle (“adjusts iPhone screen angle up to 75 degrees”) for streaming content, using your device as a sort of second screen option or even just as an elegant home for it during Zoom and Facetime calls.

As a sort of bonus here, the swiveling top can level-out at a full 90 degrees so you can also drop your AirPods or AirPods Pro on it for a quick charge if needs be.

Insert your MagSafe Charger into Forté and you instantly have a clever way to use your iPhone 12 while it wirelessly charges. It magnetically holds your phone vertically or horizontally for handsfree use. As a bonus, Forté also features a swiveling top that can be tilted to the perfect viewing angle or completely flat to serve as a charging pedestal for your AirPods.

The new Forté Twelve South MagSafe charger is available now exclusively at Apple retail and via its online shop for $39.95. It is compatible with iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max.

9to5Toys‘ take

Twelve South’s first foray into the world of MagSafe looks to be more than a step in the right direction — light branding, clean minimalist lines, and a price tag that won’t crush your credit card. While users will have to bring their own Apple MagSafe Charger to the party, that also keeps the price on the new Forté at bay. Anyone interested in Apple’s latest iteration of the magnetic charging tech will likely already have one, so this really just keeps the price of the Twelve South MagSafe charger in a more tolerable $40 price range here. Although it seems, to some degree, mildly late to the MagSafe celebration, as most iPhone 12 users might have already sought out a solution elsewhere, I for one am certainly going to be giving the new new Forté Twelve South MagSafe charging stand a run for its money.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!