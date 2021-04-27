Scoop up a highly-rated UGREEN smartphone dock from just $5.50 at Amazon (40% off)

UGREEN (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Adjustable Smartphone Dock in black for $5.43 after you clip the 20% on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $8 and $9 at Amazon, today’s offer is roughly 40% off the going rate and the best price we can find. While there is no coupon available on the white model, it is also 15% off at $6.79 Prime shipped today. If you’re in the market for a no-frills home for iPhone 12 (or previous-generation models) while in the kitchen or watching shows and the like, this might every well be it. Not only can it fold up and slide in your pocket if it needs to, but it also offers multiple viewing angles from 15- to 100-degrees and might even work for your smaller tablet. It is made of “durable” ABS material and rubber with silicone pads to protect your phone and the desk it sits on. Rated 4+ stars from over 13,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

At $5.50, there really aren’t very many other trustworthy options out there for less. You will find a host of them in the $5 and $6 range on Amazon with decent reviews, but its had to recommend those over the UGREEN stand above — a budget-friendly brand we have been featuring for years.

Prefer some MagSafe gear instead? Definitely go check out the ongoing deals we have available on the latest elago charging stands as well as Google’s 10-watt Pixel Stand for all of Android users.

Then dive into some of our coverage on Vari’s latest metal portable stand, our Tested Review of ESR’s HaloLock charging stands, and the latest solutions for kids from Otterbox. Plus, here’s our video review of the new Aukey Aircore wireless charging stands while you’re at it.

More on the UGREEN Adjustable Smartphone Stand:

Portable and Light-Weighted: With small size of 3.74″ x 3.35″, UGREEN cellphone stand is easy to fold and slip into your pocket. A perfect companion for travel, home and office.

Multi-Angle Adjustable: Simply adjust and choose your preferred viewing angles from 15° to 100°. UGREEN desk phone holder stand holds your smart phone or mini tablet at a comfortable angle, ideal for watching video, reading, video recording, browsing the web, playing games or facetime call.

