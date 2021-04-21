FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

elago’s MagSafe charging stands now on sale from $19 (Save up to 24%)

-
AmazonSmartphone Accessorieselago
Save 24% From $19

elago’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its MS MagSafe Charging Tray Duo for $22.49 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $28 going rate that you’ll pay for other styles right now, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. elago’s new MS Charging Tray Duo lives up to its name with space to refuel both an iPhone and Apple Watch. The silicone accessory has room to slot in an official MagSafe and Apple Watch charger, as well as a divot to rest AirPods or your keys in. Rated 4/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale, elago’s official Amazon storefront offers its MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand for $18.99. Down from the usual $25 going rate, today’s offer is $1 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low. Much like the lead deal, the stand delivers a place to dock your MagSafe charger, but ditches the 2-in-1 functionality noted above. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys review

While you can still lock-in an Amazon all-time low on Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger at $112, be sure to check out all of the MagSafe discounts available in Nomad’s 25% off spring sale. Not to mention, the brand just unveiled a more premium MagSafe dock that’s made entirely of stainless steel, which you can learn all about in our launch coverage.

elago MS Charging Tray Duo features:

Elago’s new tray duo is compatible with magsafe and helps organize your space by providing an area to keep your things in one spot. Keep your desk or counter organized while charging your phone and apple watch! The tray is made from premium, scratch-free silicone material which helps protect your things and the surface the tray rests on. Keep your keys, wallet, rings, etc in the tray section and always know where your things are!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

elago

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

JBL’s FLIP 5 Portable Speaker is ready for all yo...
Twelve South Suitcase for 16-inch MacBook Pro hits new ...
Walker Edison’s X Leg L-Shaped Glass Desk dives t...
Amazon Basics 4-Digit Combination Padlock plunges to $5...
CanaKit’s Raspberry Pi 4 bundle has all the essential...
Corsair’s HS60 Haptic Stereo Gaming Headset just ...
Blueair’s highly-rated home purifiers now up to 5...
Citizen Eco-Drive, Diesel, Armani, and Skagen watches f...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $150

Belkin’s new 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger on sale for only second time at $122 (Reg. $150)

$122 Learn More
$20 off

JBL’s FLIP 5 Portable Speaker is ready for all your summer adventures at $100 shipped

$100 Learn More
Amazon low

Twelve South Suitcase for 16-inch MacBook Pro hits new Amazon low at under $61 (Reg. $80)

Under $61 Learn More
$80 off

Philips 1200 Auto Espresso Machine with milk frother now $420 shipped (Reg. $500+), more

From $252 Learn More

Funko POP! launches new line of Avatar: The Last Airbender fan-favorite figures

Learn More

All-new Hyperkin DualSense Battery Pack kicks tethered PS5 controller charging to the curb

Order Now! Learn More
50% off

This highly-rated 6-qt. Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer is 50% off for today only at $50 shipped

$50 Learn More
Reg. $129

Ultraloq’s U-Bolt Smart Deadbolt features 5 ways to unlock at $99 (Save $30)

$99 Learn More