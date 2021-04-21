elago’s MagSafe charging stands now on sale from $19 (Save up to 24%)

elago’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its MS MagSafe Charging Tray Duo for $22.49 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $28 going rate that you’ll pay for other styles right now, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. elago’s new MS Charging Tray Duo lives up to its name with space to refuel both an iPhone and Apple Watch. The silicone accessory has room to slot in an official MagSafe and Apple Watch charger, as well as a divot to rest AirPods or your keys in. Rated 4/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale, elago’s official Amazon storefront offers its MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand for $18.99. Down from the usual $25 going rate, today’s offer is $1 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low. Much like the lead deal, the stand delivers a place to dock your MagSafe charger, but ditches the 2-in-1 functionality noted above. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

While you can still lock-in an Amazon all-time low on Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger at $112, be sure to check out all of the MagSafe discounts available in Nomad’s 25% off spring sale. Not to mention, the brand just unveiled a more premium MagSafe dock that’s made entirely of stainless steel, which you can learn all about in our launch coverage.

elago MS Charging Tray Duo features:

Elago’s new tray duo is compatible with magsafe and helps organize your space by providing an area to keep your things in one spot. Keep your desk or counter organized while charging your phone and apple watch! The tray is made from premium, scratch-free silicone material which helps protect your things and the surface the tray rests on. Keep your keys, wallet, rings, etc in the tray section and always know where your things are!

