Anker’s PowerWave 3-in-1 Charging Station falls to new low of $35 (Save 30%), more from $8.50

Following up the batch of discounts we saw earlier in the week, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its PowerWave 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $34.99 shipped when code ANKERB79 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer amounts to one of the very first discounts we’ve seen on the recent release, saves you 30%, and marks a new all-time low by $7. Anker’s new 3-in-1 charging station delivers a streamlined home for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods be it for the desk or nightstand. Featuring a 10W Qi stand that can refuel your iPhone at 7.5W speeds, there’s also a secondary 5W Qi pad for earbuds and the like, as well as a slot to click in your existing Apple Watch charging puck. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more from $8.50.

Other Anker chargers on sale:

While you’ll still find a series of other iPhone and Android essentials in our Anker roundup from earlier in the week starting at $16, there are plenty of other price cuts in our smartphone accessories guide, as well. But then be sure to check out Anker’s latest 3-in-1 PowerWave iPhone charging station that launched earlier in the week with a more compact design than the lead deal.

Anker PowerWave 3-in-1 Charging Station features:

With a phone-charging stand, a dedicated Apple Watch stand, and a wireless charging pad all built in, you can now power up your phone, Apple Watch, and earbuds—all at the same time. Compatible with phones including iPhone, Samsung, and Sony, Apple Watch Series 1-6, plus a wide range of wireless earbuds including AirPods, Galaxy Buds, and Pixel Buds. Advanced temperature control, foreign object detection, overvoltage protection, and more combine to protect you and your devices.

