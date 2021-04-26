Anker’s new 3-in-1 PowerWave iPhone charging station declutters your Apple setup

Anker is doubling down on its latest Apple accessories, with the new PowerWave 3-in-1 wireless charging station. Bringing together iPhones, AirPods, and the Apple Watch on one device, this 30W charging station is looking to replace your cords and cables in one go. But with so many new multi-device chargers being released, including those from the same brand, does this latest iteration measure up? Head below for an in-depth look at this new release and more.

Anker PowerWave 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

Similar to the PowerWave Sense Stand which released last month, the new 3-in-1 model centers around charging an Apple Watch among two other Qi-enabled devices. Anker has been churning out charging stations in a massive variety of forms and functions, and where this one shines the brightest is as a solid middle-ground. Functionally, we’re looking at a classic 3-in-1 charging station, with some added safety features like foreign object detection and radiation shielding, so you’re not accidentally supercharging your house keys.

It’s main 10W Qi pad can also dish out 7.5W of power to iPhones, and pairs with a secondary 5W pad. The compatibility also wades fairly among the sea of outside options, with a menagerie of smartphones plus Galaxy and Pixel Buds alongside AirPods. And it offers a decent form-factor in terms of space budgeting. While not quite as compact as some other innovative designs on the market, the thing, traditional wireless pad would definitely save you some desk space compared to individual charging.

Plus, you can adjust the Apple Watch to charge facing upward, so your devices aren’t totally shut away while they juice up. You’ll have to supply your own charging puck for the Apple wearable, though.

Pricing and availability

Where this option thrives best is in its price point. Compared to other 3-in-1 options with Anker name-brand protection, this one comes in at an affordable $35.99 shipped. It’s available right now via Amazon, backed by free returns and an 18-month “stress-free” warranty.

9to5Toys’ take:

Far as I can tell, what you’re buying here compared to other charging stations is a little peace of mind. Anker is a well-versed, trusted brand for smartphone accessories, and the latest in that lineup comes backed by an 18-month warranty and free returns – something you might not find opting for a cheaper, but lesser known option. The charging station itself isn’t so much standard as it is the standard, and if you’re sporting an array of wireless products on the daily anyway, I definitely recommend saving some space and stress on a multi-function charging stand.

Whether this one is right for you comes down to how much you’re willing to spend, and whether your phone upright for easy use while charging. If the former is more important, this is a solid option, and if you’re looking to splurge a little on the latter, Anker has you covered there too.

