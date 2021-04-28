Wayfair’s Way Day Sale is live! Save up to 80% off outdoor furniture, fire pits, rugs, more

Wayfair’s Way Day Sale is here with up to 80% off sitewide and this is its lowest prices of the season. Prices are as marked. You can easily spruce up your home with deals on furniture, patio essentials, bedding, rugs, mirrors, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the Logan Lisette 3-Piece Ratan Outdoor Seating Set. It’s currently marked down to $550 and originally went for $2,630. This set is available in three color options and the ratan material can be easily wiped down. The materials are also water-resistant and this is a great set for entertaining during warm weather. With over 120 reviews, it’s rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Wayfair.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Firebowl Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit. It’s currently marked down to $120, which is $59 off the original rate. This is a great option for your porch, backyard, or patio. It’s nice for entertaining as well and it has a screen protector to prevent sparks flying. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 1,000 reviews from Wayfair customers.

Our top picks from Wayfair include:

Finally, be sure to check out the DEWALT up to 30% off sale to help get your yard ready for spring and summer.

