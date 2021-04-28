Score an extra 24-inch fully-adjustable Samsung monitor today for $115 shipped (Reg. $150)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Samsung FT400 Series 24-inch 1080p 60Hz IPS Panel Monitor for $114.99 shipped. Regularly up to $150, today’s offer is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in 2021 and the best we can find. While certainly not the latest and greatest at 24-inches and 1080p, but if you’re looking for a quick and affordable option as a second display, for guests, or just to pull out here and there, this is a solid option. It has a 60Hz refresh rate as well as a “fully adjustable stand” with tilt, swivel, height, and pivot settings alongside 100×100 VESA support and HDMI/VGA connectivity. Rated 4+ stars from over 150 Amazon customers. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at this LG 24-Inch LED-lit Monitor at $100 shipped. This one sports much the same feature set, just without the fully adjustable stand, and with even better ratings at 4+ stars from nearly 4,000 Amazon customers.

But if you’re looking to take it up a notch, we have great deals on higher-end models right now as well. Those include Razer’s ultra-smooth Raptor Gaming Monitor, this LG 27-inch 1440p USB-C model, and the first price drop on Acer’s unbeatable 27-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor. Just be sure to check out the new 34-inch ViewSonic UltraWide and the latest LG 4K Monitor with 96-watt USB-C passthrough charging.

More on the Samsung 24-inch 1080p 60Hz IPS Panel Monitor:

24″ 1920×1080 FHD IPS Panel with 60Hz refresh rate delivers crisp, stunning images with a wide viewing angle

Fully adjustable stand with tilt, swivel, height, and pivot adjustment provides the best in ergonomic comfort, while 100×100 VESA support allows you to mount the monitor on a wall or in a multi-monitor setup

Flexible connectivity options including HDMI and VGA; AMD FreeSync Technology

