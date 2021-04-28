FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stock up on protein bars at up to 40% off: Pure Protein, Vega, ONE, more from $8.50 via Amazon

Amazon is now offering the 12-pack of Pure Protein Chocolate Peanut Caramel Bars for $8.77 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $11 and as much as $13.50, today’s offer is more than 25% off, the best we can find, and a perfect time replenish your stock. A great nutritious snack throughout the day and after workouts, Pure Protein bars are among the most affordable options out there with 20-grams of protein a pop. And they just got even less expensive. At only 190 calories and with 2-grams of sugar in each bar, they are about as delicious as they are a great way to get extra blast of protein in to your diet. Rated 4+ stars from over 27,000 Amazon customers. More deals below from $11.50

More protein bar/powder deals:

***Note: Be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save and clip the on-page coupon where applicable below to redeem the lowest possible price. 

Then head over to our sports/fitness deal hub for even more ways to bolster your health routine and home workout setup at a discount. You’ll want to refresh your gym water bottle with these deals and all-time lows right here and make sure your outdoor adventure kit is ready to go with ongoing offers on Smith & Wesson’s best-selling High-Carbon Stainless Steel Knife as well as this 8.3-inch model. And then check out the recent OtterBox outdoor gear sale with up to 57% off tumblers, coolers, and more. 

More on the Pure Protein Bars:

  • A DELICIOUS HIGH PROTEIN BAR: Pure Protein Bars are the perfect combination of high protein, only 2g of sugar and great taste. This delicious Chocolate Peanut Caramel bar has 20g of protein for quick and sustained energy, and it is gluten free.
  • ON-THE-GO PROTEIN SNACK: Pure Protein Bars fuel your on-the-go active lifestyle. This protein bar is packed with a high quality protein blend for both quick and sustained energy, and full of flavor to satisfy your sweet tooth one bite at a time. Fuel your workout and nutritious balanced diet.

