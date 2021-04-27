FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 57% on OtterBox outdoor gear: Softside Cooler $120 off + more from $19

Today only, Woot is offering up to 57% off OtterBox outdoor gear, tumblers, and coolers. One standout is the 30-quart OtterBox Trooper Softside Cooler for $129.99 shipped in multiple colorways. Originally $300 and now regularly $240 from OtterBox and elsewhere, this is up to $120 in savings and the lowest total we can find. Perfect for rugged outdoor adventures this summer, this is a 30-quart soft cooler that can be lugged around backpack- or over-the-shoulder-style with the on-board straps. Features include a food-grade liner, water resistant exterior pockets, thermal insulation, and the ability to keep ice cold for 3+ days. It also has a “sold, heavy duty base” and an included bottle opener. Rated 4+ stars and ships with a 1-year OtterBox warranty. More details below. 

Now, if you don’t need something that rugged or even as large, consider one of these highly-rated Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze Zipperless models. They start at around $35 and carry stellar ratings from over 22,000 Amazon customers. 

Head over to the rest of today’s OtterBox Woot sale for additional deals on outdoor carry gear, tumblers and more with deals starting from $19

Be sure to swing by our sports, fitness, and outdoor deal hub for even more price drops on everything from home workout gear to Sigg’s Stainless Steel Double-Wall Insulated Water Bottle and Gotrax’s XR Ultra Electric Scooter. You’ll also want to dive into our coverage of the new Smith & Wesson 24/7 Tanto Knife as well as the latest Old Timer Trail Boss lineup

More on the OtterBox Trooper Softside Cooler:

  • 30 qt capacity with food-grade liner
  • Quickly convert from shoulder carry to backpack carry
  • Wide opening for easy access
  • Leakproof seal secures contents
  • Accessory mounting system
  • Water resistant exterior pockets
  • Premium grade thermal insulation

