Save up to 57% on OtterBox outdoor gear: Softside Cooler $120 off + more from $19

Today only, Woot is offering up to 57% off OtterBox outdoor gear, tumblers, and coolers. One standout is the 30-quart OtterBox Trooper Softside Cooler for $129.99 shipped in multiple colorways. Originally $300 and now regularly $240 from OtterBox and elsewhere, this is up to $120 in savings and the lowest total we can find. Perfect for rugged outdoor adventures this summer, this is a 30-quart soft cooler that can be lugged around backpack- or over-the-shoulder-style with the on-board straps. Features include a food-grade liner, water resistant exterior pockets, thermal insulation, and the ability to keep ice cold for 3+ days. It also has a “sold, heavy duty base” and an included bottle opener. Rated 4+ stars and ships with a 1-year OtterBox warranty. More details below.

Now, if you don’t need something that rugged or even as large, consider one of these highly-rated Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze Zipperless models. They start at around $35 and carry stellar ratings from over 22,000 Amazon customers.

More on the OtterBox Trooper Softside Cooler:

30 qt capacity with food-grade liner

Quickly convert from shoulder carry to backpack carry

Wide opening for easy access

Leakproof seal secures contents

Accessory mounting system

Water resistant exterior pockets

Premium grade thermal insulation

