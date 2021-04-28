This stainless steel 24-ounce water bottle is yours for $6.50 Prime shipped (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Day 1 Fitness Stainless Steel 24-ounce Water Bottle for $6.70 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 26% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Thanks to an insulated design, this water bottle is ready to keep beverages hot or cold for hours. This paves the way for making it through much of your work day without needing to fret over fluctuating temperatures. Its stainless steel exterior is painted white, yielding a sleek look that’s also rugged. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

In most cases, it’s quite difficult to beat the offer above. Traditional options like the Contigo Jackson come within striking distance at $7 Prime shipped, but you’ll forfeit insulation and opt for plastic instead of stainless steel. For further price comparisons, swing by Amazon’s list of best-selling bottles.

Believe it or not, we’ve also found Sigg’s Stainless Steel Double-Wall Insulated Water Bottle for $6.50. Other handy deals include Smith & Wesson’s 8.3-inch Folding Knife for $13.50 Prime shipped alongside its best-selling High-Carbon Stainless Steel Knife at 20% off. Finally, you may also want to cash in on Coleman’s aluminum 50-meter flashlight for $8.

Day 1 Fitness Stainless Steel 24-ounce Water Bottle features:

This vacuum insulated water bottle by Day 1 Fitness is designed to fit your lifestyle, made with high-quality 18/8 stainless steel that is rust and corrosion resistant, with a matte powder finish

With a unique, double-walled and vacuum insulated design, along with a copper insulation layer, our outdoor water bottle will keep beverages hot or cold for hours, allowing refreshment all day long

This versatile insulated thermos comes with a screw on lid with finger loop opening plus a carabiner clip, making it easy to clip and go and is included with 16 oz, 24 oz, and 32 oz standard mouth water bottles

