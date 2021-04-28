We are now seeing Nintendo refurbished NES Classic Edition consoles in-stock. Over on the Nintendo online storefront you can score one of its coveted miniature NES consoles for $49.99 with $5 shipping. It originally sold for $60 before immediately going out of stock and becoming very difficult to get your hands on. When production on both the NES and SNES classic editions was shut down in late 2018, they almost became collectibles of gaming’s past outside of these rarely available refurbs direct from Nintendo. So grab one while you can and head below for more details.

NES Classic Edition consoles now in-stock!

These consoles are “Authentic Nintendo Refurbished” models. They come with Nintendo’s “standard one year warranty. Although it may have minor cosmetic blemishes, it is guaranteed to be fully functional. We think you will find the standards for Authentic Nintendo Refurbished Products are VERY high.” Get more details on what to expect from the NES Classic Edition right here.

Unlike the PlayStation Classic and SEGA’s mini console, we very rarely see the Nintendo offerings available at all, so don’t miss out.

More details from Nintendo:

Remember your first Goomba stomp? The NES Classic Edition system is a miniaturized version of the groundbreaking NES, originally released in 1985. Just plug the console into your TV, pick up that gray controller, and rediscover the joy of NES games. What’s in the box: NES Classic Edition system One NES Controller HDMI cable AC adapter 30 pre-installed games

