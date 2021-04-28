LEGO’s 910-piece Dinosaur Fossils set sees rare discount to low of $48 (Save 20%), more from $8

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Ideas Dinosaur Fossils set for $47.77 shipped. Down from the $60 going rate that it still fetches direct from LEGO, today’s offer is only the second notable price cut to date, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new all-time low. This 910-piece creation assembles three prehistoric builds headlined by a T.rex skeleton that stands over 7-inches tall and 15-inches long. That’s on top of some brick-built Triceratops and Pteranodon fossils to complete the set alongside display bases and a paleontologist minifigure. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more from $8.

Other notable LEGO deals:

Then after you’ve checked out all of today’s discounted kits, be sure to swing by our coverage of the all-new LEGO creations that just went live earlier in the week. Ranging from the latest Star Wars sets to new collectible minifigures and more, you’ll want to check out everything here. Otherwise, prep for the upcoming May the 4th festivities and get a look at the new LEGO R2-D2 that’ll be launching ahead of May the 4th alongside the Tatooine Homestead promotional kit.

More on the LEGO Ideas Dinosaur Fossils set:

Role-play as a paleontologist and imagine what life on Earth was like millions of years ago as you build intricately detailed LEGO models of pterosaur and dinosaur skeletons for display! This collectible, 910-piece set makes a fantastic archaeology toy gift for all aged 16+ who love to build solo or to share their interest in natural history, dinosaurs and LEGO building with friends and family.

