Ring’s latest Video Doorbell comes bundled with a 5-piece Alarm system for $200 (Save $50)

Amazon is currently offering the latest Ring Video Doorbell bundled with the 5-piece RIng Alarm Kit for $199.99 shipped. Normally fetching $250, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings, is the very first discount of any kind on Ring’s latest video doorbell, and the best value to date. Ring’s most recent porch pirate defender enters with a wired design alongside support for 1080p feeds and all of the usual Alexa functionality. Bundled with the 5-piece Ring Alarm system, this package will retrofit your home to ward off intruders and the like thanks to the inclusion of a keypad, siren, and range extender, as well as a contact sensor and motion detector. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,000 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If all of the sensors included in the 5-piece system bundled above aren’t quite going to provide enough coverage for your space, spending some of the extra cash is a great way to build out the ideal security package. Amazon will sell you a Ring Alarm Motion sensor for $30, as well as a Contact Sensor for $20. In either case, you’ll be able to expand coverage to another room in the house for some added protection.

And then be sure to check out the latest and greatest that Ring has to offer, with its new Floodlight Cam Pro just having been announced earlier in the month. Arriving with Bird’s Eye View and 3D Motion Detection, this is the brand’s most capable outdoor camera yet, and debuts alongside the upcoming Video Doorbell 4. Both of which are now available for pre-order, too.

Ring Video Doorbell bundle features:

Pair Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Ring Alarm for security inside and at the front door of condos, apartments or small homes up to 1,000 square feet. A great fit for condos and apartments, this kit includes one base station, one keypad, one contact sensor, one motion detector, and one range extender. Put whole-home security at your fingertips with Ring Alarm, a do-it-yourself alarm system with optional 24/7 professional monitoring.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

