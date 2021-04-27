An aluminum, drop-resistant design headlines Coleman’s 50-meter flashlight: $8 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Coleman 50-meter Battery Guard LED Flashlight for $7.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked since September. Coleman’s rugged flashlight features a premium aluminum design that’s both lightweight and able to withstand up to 2-meter drops. It’s touted as being able to illuminate a clear path for 50 meters, helping ensure you can easily distinguish what lays ahead. Battery Guard technology halts power drain when not in use and also yields a higher resistance to corrosion. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you don’t need quite as much power or as high quality of a build, consider Dorcy’s 55-Lumen LED Flashlight at $6 Prime shipped. While not comprised of aluminum, it features a unique build that’s able to float in water. Amazon shoppers love these with an average rating of 4.6/5 stars from over 10,000 shoppers.

Coleman 50-meter Battery Guard LED Flashlight features:

