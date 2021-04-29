Free up precious garage space with two Amazon Bike Hanger Hooks at $9 each (Save 31%)

Amazon is offering two of its Amazon Basics Bike Hanger Hooks for $17.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 31% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Want to free up some garage space? If so, getting bikes up and out of the way can be a big help. This Amazon Basics bundle is a heavy-duty solution that will get the job done without breaking the bank. Each hook is ready for 40 pounds of weight, easily upholding a wide variety of bicycle sizes. Rated 4+ stars from 72% of Amazon shoppers.

While you’re at it, why not make hydration while riding a lot simpler with Delta Cycle’s Ultimate Beverage Holder? It’ll only set you back $8 Prime shipped and it’s something I’ve personally added to my bike and can confirm that it is worth every penny. This unit attaches to your handlebars, ensuring your bottle is always within reach.

Once you’re done hanging up your bike, it may be time to reward yourself by firing up the grill. Don’t have one? We’ve got you covered with Monoprice’s 22-inch kettle grill at $85 alongside Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow 30-inch Pellet Grill at $287.50. Other deals that could come in handy include Smith & Wesson’s 8.3-inch Folding Knife at $13.50 Prime shipped or the Tribit StormBox Micro Speaker for $37.

Amazon Basics Bike Hanger Hook features:

Sturdy bike-hanger hook (2-pack) offers a space-saving, out-of-the-way bike-storage solution

Made of durable industrial-grade steel with a powder-coated finish in Hammertone Grey for long-lasting strength and good looks

Protective rubber arm covers help keep bicycle rims safe from scratches

Holds any bike up to 2.5 inches wide; maximum weight capacity: 40 pounds (18kg)

