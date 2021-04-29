FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: Tribit StormBox Micro Speaker $37 (Save 25%), more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesTribit
40% off From $6

Tribit Direct (100% positive all-time feedback from 8,000+) via Amazon is currently offering its StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker for $37.39 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its usual $50 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, is $3 under our previous mention, and marking the second-best price of the year. Tribit’s compact Bluetooth speaker delivers an IP67 water-resistant form-factor that’s wrapped in a stylish fabric design. On the actual audio front, you’ll be able to enjoy the brand’s XBass tuning feature for dishing out a more well-rounded sound profile as well as 10-hour battery life. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Tribit StormBox Micro bluetooth speaker may be small, but it is both loud and powerful, making it definitely the life of any party! Regardless of the type of tunes you play, full-sounding mids and trebels will bring your music to life. Adopt exclusive built-in XBass tuning DSP technology, This outstanding wireless speaker will reward you with more extension bass. A resoundingly deep bass will surprise you with its versatility in handling different genres.

IP67 means this portable speaker has unparalleled water and dust protection. Waterproof technology, plus fabric-covered exterior, will keep it safe and in good working order if it falls into the water, even if it is soapy or salty.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Tribit

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

This 45-quart rotomolded cooler will keep your food chi...
Amazon will ship a Divano Roma Leather Recliner Sofa to...
Free up precious garage space with two Amazon Bike Hang...
Corsair K100 4000Hz Optical-Mechanical RGB Gaming Keybo...
elago’s multi-angle M5 iPhone stand is down to its lo...
Only 1,980 Citizen Eco-Drive Boba Fett Watches exist, n...
Add 180-cups of clean storage to your kitchen with this...
Speck iPhone 12/Pro/Max cases are now up to 60% off at ...
Show More Comments

Related

Review

Review: Tribit’s all-new StormBox Pro is this summer’s most value-packed speaker

Buy now Learn More
38% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $16 (36% off), more

From $7 Learn More
Save 60%

Smartphone Accessories: 90-Degree Lightning Cable 2-Pack $12 (20% off), more

From $6 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W Qi Alarm Clock $14 (Save 22%), more

From $3 Learn More
Save 28%

Anker discounts ANC earbuds, USB-C hubs, Qi chargers, more from $16 to start the week

From $16 Learn More

Tested: 50-hour battery life makes Tribit FlyBuds C1 a notable AirPods alternative

Buy now Learn More
Save $40

This 45-quart rotomolded cooler will keep your food chilled up to 5-days, now $170 (Save $38)

$170 Learn More
Shop now

Verizon Mother’s Day sale has BOGO iPhone 12/Pro/Max, free 12 mini, more

BOGO Free Learn More