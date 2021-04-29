FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Let Anker’s robot vacs handle spring cleaning at up to $84 off via Amazon, deals from $176

-
$84 off From $176

Woot via Amazon is now offering the eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX robotic vacuum for $199.99 shipped. That’s $80 off the regular price, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. Sporting a “super-slim design” (2.85-inches) that can slide under furniture, this model has 2000Pa suction power as well as smartphone control and Google Assistant/Alexa support. A series of included boundary strips allow you to create no-go zones while the 100-minutes of runtime is expanded by auto-return charging to the included docking station. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,800 Amazon customers. 

Woot via Amazon is also offering the eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX down at $175.99 shipped. Regularly $260, this is $84 in savings, a great lower-cost alternative to today’s lead deal, and the best we can find. This one sports much of the same feature set as today’s lead deal, just without the boundary strip sensor tech, and similarly fantastic reviews from over 7,300 Amazon customers. 

Alongside Wyze’s newest robot vacuum down at $228, there are plenty of other higher-end robotic vacuum deal to check out right now. Those include Roborock’s S6 laser-guided model, the latest Roomba i3/+ smart robotic vacuums, and the rest of the iRobot lineup right here from $199. Head over to our home goods guide for even more. 

More on the Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX:

  • All-New RoboVac: Re-engineered to boast our strongest ever suction power (2000Pa Max) while maintaining quiet operation and a super-slim design (2.85”).
  • Wi-Fi Convenience: The EufyHome app, and Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant voice control-services let you accomplish your vacuuming needs with zero effort from you.
  • BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed—so you get the best clean.

