Roborock’s S6 laser-guided smart robotic vacuum hits $380 (Save $220), more from $210

Roborock’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its S6 Smart Robotic Vacuum for $379.99 shipped. Normally selling for $600, today offer amounts to 37% in savings, beats our previous mention by $40, and marks a new all-time low. Roborock’s S6 robotic vacuum delivers laser-guided navigation and 150-minute runtime to automatically handle the chores. Its 2000Pa suction system will be able to clean hardwood floors and carpet alike, with Alexa integration allowing you to kickstart a sweeping sessions without having to lift a finger. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,500 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $210.

But if you don’t need all of the laser-guidance or other high-tech features, you can save even more on the Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum, which is discounted to $209.99 at Amazon when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $270, you’re saving $60 with today’s offer matching the best price of the year. This alternative provides a similar autonomous cleaning experience as the lead deal, just with a 200-minute runtime as well as Alexa and Assistant voice control. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

For other ways to make sure sweeping has been removed from the chore list permanently, we’re still tracking a $400 discount on iRobot’s flagship Roomba s9+ vacuum. That’s alongside the brand’s latest Roomba i3/+ smart robotic vacuums, which are currently marked down to the best prices yet from $299. But then be sure to give our hands-on review of the new ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ robotic vacuum a look, as well.

Roborock S6 Robotic Vacuum features:

Precision LiDAR Navigation & Z-shape Cleaning Route: Effective, detailed home-mapping and comprehensive cleaning. Save multiple maps, along with No-go Zones for each level, all recognized automatically by the robot, total controlled by roborock app and Alexa voice control. Strong suction easily lifts dust from floors, automatic carpet boost switches to full power on carpets for deeper cleaning.

