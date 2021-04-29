Enbrighten’s Color-Changing LED Table Lamp falls under $12 Prime shipped (26% off)

Amazon is offering the Enbrighten Color-Changing LED Table Lamp for $11.77 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 26% off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. Need a bit of light for your nightstand, desk, or somewhere else? This affordable lamp could be your solution. It boasts touch controls which make it a cinch to change light modes. Owners will have a selection of brightness settings to choose from in addition to a variety of colors. A “lifetime LED” is inside, helping ensure this purchase is built to last. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Reduce spending when opting for two GE White Always-On LED Night Lights at $4 Prime shipped. While these cost quite a bit less, they do forfeit color-changing abilities and won’t shine nearly as bright as the full-blown lamp above. With nearly 1,000 Amazon shoppers having left a review, these night lights have an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Speaking of lighting, did you see this 2-pack of best-selling garage bulbs for $36? Other home-related deals include a leather recliner sofa at $599.50, two Amazon Bike Hanger Hooks at $9 each, and Monoprice’s 22-inch kettle grill for $85. Swing by our home goods guide to see what else we’ve spotted.

Enbrighten Color-Changing LED Table Lamp features:

Modern Design – Successfully combining technology and décor, this elegantly designed frosted-bowl lamp will never seem out of place in your bedroom, bathroom, kitchen or living room

Light at Your Fingertips – Brighten your home using intuitive capacitive touch technology as you choose between three levels of soft white light, or from a wide array of color options

Choose Your Color – Choose your favorite from 12 colors such as blue, green and violet or simply let them automatically cycle through as they lull you to sleep

