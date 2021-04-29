Add 30,000-lumens to your garage or workshop with a 2-pack of #1 best-selling bulbs for $36

Kitop Tech (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Tanbaby 15,000-lumen LED Light Bulbs for $35.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $60 normal going rate, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all time. Each bulb outputs 15,000-lumens of brightness, which is more than enough to illuminate any sized garage or workshop. Plus, with multiple deformable panels, you can aim the light exactly where it’s needed. Each bulb takes up 150W of power, which is around 10% of what standard incandescent alternatives would use for this amount of light output. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 15,000 and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

If you need two bulbs and are on a tighter budget, check out this 2-pack of 2,600-lumen LEDs. This is what I installed in my garage and I absolutely love them. They provide ample light for me to do woodworking projects and only draw 23W each, or a combined 46W. Today’s lead deal uses up 60W for its lighting, so do keep that in mind. You’ll find the 2-pack can be picked up for just $13 on Amazon, saving you an additional $23 over the brighter bulb above.

For solar-powered lighting, our daily Green Deals roundup is the best place to look. Today, we found a 2-pack of 800-lumen solar lights for $27, which is a 50% discount from its normal going rate. While these won’t really help you in a garage or workshop, they’re perfect for lighting up a backyard or patio for spring BBQs.

More about Tanbaby 15,000-lumen LED Bulb:

We have adopted 6 lighting panels(5 deformable multi-position panels + 1 central circular lighting panel) to break through the dark zone.Each panel can reach to 90°, easy to adjust, way brighter than a standard bulb. It features LED technology with 240 PCS top quality diodes that total 240pcs LEDs, 15000 lumens ,CRI80+, 6500K daylight can give you the better indoor lighting experience.

