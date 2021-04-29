Amazon will ship a Divano Roma Leather Recliner Sofa to your door for $599.50 ($250 off)

Amazon is offering the Divano Roma Leather Recliner Sofa for $599.35 shipped. That’s just over $250 off the typical rate there and comes within $36 of the lowest price we have tracked. Ready to take living room comfort to the next level? If so, this reclining sofa is here to save the day. It features a leather exterior and has high-density foam throughout to keep you comfortable as you watch TV shows, play video games, and more. Once the minor assembly has been completed, this couch spans 73 by 29 by 39 inches and both end seats are able to recline. Rated 4+ stars from 57% of Amazon shoppers.

Routinely protect and polish your new couch with Lexol All Leather Wipes for $8 Prime shipped. These only require you to spend a smidgen of today’s savings and you’ll get 28 individually moistened and ready-to-go wipes that are ready to clean, condition, and protect leather.

Stay seated even if the floor is messy when you grab one of Anker’s robot vacuums from $176. More at-home upgrades worth considering include Atlantic’s Crank Sit/Stand Desk at under $137, two Amazon Bike Hanger Hooks at $9 each, alongside either Monoprice’s 22-inch kettle grill for $85 or this Masterbuilt Smoke Hollow 30-inch Pellet Grill at $287.50.

Divano Roma Leather Recliner Sofa features:

Plush bonded leather double recliner sofa – only end seats recline

Black / Brown color option – Featuring overstuffed arms, seats and backs upholstered with high-density foam

Lever action reclining mechanism for easy opetation

