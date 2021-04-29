Corsair K100 4000Hz Optical-Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard falls to $200 shipped

Amazon is offering the Corsair K100 Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $199.99 shipped. Selling at around $230 since its launch late last year, this marks one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked, falling within $4 of the Amazon low.

Centering around its unparalleled speed, the K100 uses AXON Hyper-Processing Technology to maximize polling speed at 4,000Hz – about 4x the average for gaming keyboards. That’s on top of the optical-mechanical switches with an actuation distance of just one-millimeter, and the premium materials and ergonomic design expected of Corsair’s former flagship. Plus, up to 20-layers of fully-customizable RGB backlighting, programmable iCUE control wheel, and so much more, but you can dive into our hands-on review to get a closer look. Over 700 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. See below for more.

For a more budget-friendly approach, Razer’s Ornata Chroma Hybrid-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is down to $68. You’ll find a lot of the same premium features like full RGB backlighting customization, ergonomic wrist rest, and hybrid mechanical switches for optimal actuation speeds, all at $142 off today’s lead deal. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 7,800 customers.

If you’re looking for a total battlestation upgrade, check out the Razer Orochi V2 gaming mouse for $70. It’s one of the lightest gaming mice on the market, with a 900-hour battery life and tons of other premium features. Or head over to our best PC gaming deals guide, for $40 off Razer’s Kraken Ultimate RGB Gaming Headset, the latest on ASUS’ 144Hz 4K mini LED gaming monitor, and more.

Corsair K100 Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

The incomparable CORSAIR K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard combines stunning aluminum design with per-key RGB lighting and a 44-zone LightEdge. Powerful CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology enables unparalleled capabilities such as 4,000Hz polling. CORSAIR OPX RGB optical-mechanical keyswitches, guaranteed for 150 million keypresses, offer hyper-fast 1.0mm actuation while registering keypresses up to 4x faster than standard mechanical gaming keyboards thanks to AXON, housed in durable double-shot PBT keycaps.

