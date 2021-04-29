FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

OtterBox now 20% off sitewide for Mother’s Day: iPhone 12 cases, accessories, MagSafe, more

We are now tracking a sitewide OtterBox Mother’s Day sale with deals spanning just about its entire lineup of iPhone accessories, outdoor gear, chargers, and much more. If you’ve had your eye on some OtterBox gear for mom (or even just for yourself), now’s the time to strike while the entire site is 20% off. Shipping free on all US orders and be sure to head below for even more details. 

While we recently saw the Pop Socket OtterBox cases go on sale, full-on sitewide price drops like the Mother’s Day event really only ever happen during holidays and the like. While there are some exclusions here, like the brand new items and some of the latest MagSafe cases (although the Figura MagSafe model is eligible), there are plenty of iPhone 12 covers and other gear discounts to take adventure of here. You’ll find iPad and Samsung Galaxy cases as well as a range of MagSafe accessories, power banks, and other charging gear as well. 

One standout from the OtterBox Mother’s Day sale and a staple in the brand’s well-trusted lineup is the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Defender Series Case. Regularly $60, like it currently fetches on Amazon, you can now lock this one in for $47.96 shipped in multiple colors. That’s a solid 20% price drop, matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon across 2021, and the best we can find. Alongside the included holster, this one is great for folks who need that extra bit of protection. Its multi-layer construction “guards your device from serious drops, dirt, scrapes and bumps,” while Qi wireless charging compatibly and a limited lifetime warranty round out the feature set. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,600 Amazon customers. 

Handle any adventure with OtterBox Defender Series, the protective iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro case that delivers legendary defense. Its multi-layer construction guards your device from serious drops, dirt, scrapes and bumps. Plus, the included holster doubles as a belt clip or hands-free kickstand.

