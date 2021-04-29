Sephora Mother’s Day Gift Guide is live with hundreds of ideas for the beauty lover. You can find perfume sets, makeup, skincare, and hair products. Treat your mother with goodies from Sephora with pricing starting at just $10. Plus, for Mother’s Day, Sephora is offering free shipping with promo code FREESHIP at checkout. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Sephora Mother’s Day Gift Guide, and be sure to check out our other posts for the holiday including Lululemon, Carhartt, and adidas.

Sephora Mother’s Day perfume

One of our top picks for perfume this Mother’s Day is the Sephora Favorites Coffret Pefume Sample Box. This is a great way to try out new scents and it even includes an added Pat McGrath Labs Dark Star mascara. You also receive a scent certificate to any US Sephora store to redeem for a full size of your favorite featured fragrance at no extra cost. The gift set is priced at $75 and comes with eight different sample sizes that are also great to travel with or throw in a bag.

Nest also launched a new gift set for Mother’s Day with Mini Perfume Oils to try. The set comes with five different roll-on oils and it’s priced at $45. This is another great size to take on the go. Plus, all of the scents included in this set are great options for summer weather.

Makeup

A standout makeup gift this year would be the Charolette Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette. The coloring of these eyeshadows would go with so many skin tones and they’re absolutely gorgeous. It also comes with matte and glitter shadows, so you’re able to create an array of different looks. This palette will easily be able to be used for years to come and it’s priced at $53.

Skincare

Give your mom the gift of glowy skin with JLo’s new 4-piece skin care gift set. Sephora says this set is “A hydrating, glow-boosting daily regimen that includes the JLo Beauty cleanser, serum, moisturizer, and complexion booster in the shade warm bronze – your go-to glow staples.” The packaging is also gorgeous, and the four-piece set is priced at $64 and is valued at more than $90.

