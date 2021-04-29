Replenish your shop with CRAFTSMAN’s 24-piece Screwdriver Bit Set: $6 (Save 38%)

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 24-piece Screwdriver Bit Set (CMAF1224) for $6.24 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 38% off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked in months. This CRAFTSMAN set is comprised of shock-resistant screwdriver bits that are made with a wide variety of use cases in mind. Each piece has its own dedicated space inside of the included protective case. The level of organization found here should make it a cinch to find the bit needed for the job currently at hand. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Unsurprisingly, it’s difficult to match the value found in the deal above. A fact that’s easily conveyed by quickly perusing Amazon’s list of best-selling bit sets. That being said, you could opt for Irwin Tools 5-piece Power Bit Pocket Set at $5 Prime shipped to reduce spending. You only get a fraction of the bits, but this solution is pocketable, unlike the lead deal.

CRAFTSMAN 24-piece Screwdriver Bit Set features:

Constructed with shock-resistant tool steel for maximum durability

Cnc-machined bit tip ensures precise fit in Screw heads reducing opportunity for cam-out

Compatible with the versa-track portable storage system

