FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Replenish your shop with CRAFTSMAN’s 24-piece Screwdriver Bit Set: $6 (Save 38%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsCRAFTSMAN
Save 38% $6

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 24-piece Screwdriver Bit Set (CMAF1224) for $6.24 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 38% off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked in months. This CRAFTSMAN set is comprised of shock-resistant screwdriver bits that are made with a wide variety of use cases in mind. Each piece has its own dedicated space inside of the included protective case. The level of organization found here should make it a cinch to find the bit needed for the job currently at hand. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Unsurprisingly, it’s difficult to match the value found in the deal above. A fact that’s easily conveyed by quickly perusing Amazon’s list of best-selling bit sets. That being said, you could opt for Irwin Tools 5-piece Power Bit Pocket Set at $5 Prime shipped to reduce spending. You only get a fraction of the bits, but this solution is pocketable, unlike the lead deal.

Keep the ball rolling when perusing some of the other notable discounts we’ve spotted. Examples include two Amazon Bike Hanger Hooks at $9 each, a selection of DEWALT electric trimmers, blowers, and more up to 30% off, and even Coleman’s aluminum 50-meter flashlight at $8 Prime shipped. And if you’d expand your at-home cooking abilities, consider grabbing Monoprice’s 22-inch kettle grill at $85 or Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow 30-inch Pellet Grill for $287.50.

CRAFTSMAN 24-piece Screwdriver Bit Set features:

  • Constructed with shock-resistant tool steel for maximum durability
  • Cnc-machined bit tip ensures precise fit in Screw heads reducing opportunity for cam-out
  • Compatible with the versa-track portable storage system

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

CRAFTSMAN

About the Author

Don’t overlook this highly-rated 124-piece hand tool ...
Enbrighten’s Color-Changing LED Table Lamp falls ...
Add 30,000-lumens to your garage or workshop with a 2-p...
Samsung UV Sanitizer with Qi Wireless Charger now $25 (...
Philips Hue’s popular color smart bulb works with...
Kasa’s Smart 80-inch LED Light Strip is just $2 f...
Knives and multi-tools from $8: Kershaw Zing, Cold Stee...
AVerMedia’s Live Gamer portable 2 Plus capture sy...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

ORIA’s 25-in-1 precision screwdriver kit falls to $9.50 Prime shipped at Amazon (Save 50%)

$9.50 Learn More
Save 15%

Your toolbox deserves this #1 best-selling multi-bit screwdriver for just $13

$13 Learn More
32% off

First price drop hits Amazon’s 14-piece glass locking food storage set: $21 (Save 32%)

$21 Learn More
Save 26%

Put Darth Vader to work with this Star Wars Dusk-to-Dawn LED Night Light at $6 (Save 26%)

$6 Learn More

Apex Legends Legacy launches May 4 with Starter Kits, emotes, Arenas, new map, more

Learn More
Save 25%

Don’t overlook this highly-rated 124-piece hand tool kit at $22.50 Prime shipped (Save 25%)

$22.50 Learn More

Citizen releases new Rebel Pilot and Trench Run Star Wars multifunction watches

Learn More
20% off

OtterBox now 20% off sitewide for Mother’s Day: iPhone 12 cases, accessories, MagSafe, more

Now Live! Learn More