Home Depot takes up to 40% off electric string trimmers from RYOBI, Milwaukee, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is currently discounting a selection of electric string trimmers and edgers headlined by the RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless model at $99. Shipping is free across the board, with curbside pickup available as an alternative in most cases, too. Normally fetching $119, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings and is the best price of the year. If you already upgraded the mower to an electric mower and are looking for something with a little bit of extra finesse when it comes to tidying up the rest of your yard, a string trimmer is a notable solution. This model from RYOBI features a 13-inch cutting deck and comes bundled with a 4A battery that’ll work with the rest of the ONE+ 18V ecosystem. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

But if the featured deal isn’t quite the right addition to your outdoor tool setup, be sure to shop the rest of the discounts at Home Depot. With plenty of additional electric string trimmers and edgers available, you’ll find some more affordable models as well as higher-end offerings from brands like RYOBI, Milwaukee, BLACK+DECKER and more. Shop everything right here.

Then go check out all of the discounted DEWALT electric outdoor tools at Amazon that are up to 30% off. With a variety of leaf blowers, trimmers, and more, you’ll be able to complete the lawn care arsenal without spending full price. Otherwise, the deal on this Greenworks 14-inch Electric Corded Lawn Mower is certainly worth a look at $79.

RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless Edger features:

The ONE+ 18V 13 in. String Trimmer has a lightweight design making it portable and easy to use around your yard. The auto-feed line head will automatically advance the line and no bumping is required. This trimmer is also equipped with a variable speed trigger so you can have more control around fences, masonry, and other areas of your yard. With the press of a button the shaft rotates to an edger so you can quickly tackle your edging needs.

