Verizon Mother’s Day sale has BOGO iPhone 12/Pro/Max, free 12 mini, more

Verizon is getting in the Mother’s Day spirit today by launching a new buy one get one free promotion that’s discounting a selection of the latest iPhones and Android devices. You’ll need to open a new line with Unlimited service in order to enjoy the full benefits here. Free shipping is available for all.

Headlining is two iPhone 12 for $33.33 per month, with the discounts being applied over the course of a 24-month plan. That saves you $800 over the course of the plan and marks one of the best promotions to date on Apple’s latest handset. The same offer is also available on iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. Those who port over a number and activate on a new line can also score iPhone 12 mini for free. Plus, starting tomorrow, that also means being able to lock-in the new purple handsets as part of the sale, too. Head below for all of the details.

The latest iPhones from Apple sport a refreshed design with a classic squared-off form-factor of year’s past. Alongside upgraded dual cameras, Apple is also including 5G support for the first time alongside MagSafe charging and up to 65-hours of battery life. Learn more over in our coverage at 9to5Mac.

But then be sure to shop all of the other offers the Verizon Mother’s Day sale right here. There’s everything from previous-generation iPhones to the latest and greatest on the Android side of things seeing much of the same BOGO free promotion as noted above.

And speaking of Mother’s Day, don’t forget to check out all of the other sales that have gone live ahead the big day. Amazon’s hub is filled with gift ideas and discounts, but there’s also Merrell’s guide with shoes and outdoor apparel to comb through, as well. Not to mention the Garmin Mother’s Day sale that went live this morning with up to 25% off its latest wearables.

iPhone 12 features:

Meet the new iPhone 12. Superfast 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Pro camera system for next-level low-light photography. It’s a beautiful leap forward.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!