Say goodbye to ugly wallpaper with Amazon’s Scoring Tool, now $12 (New low, Save 25%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Wallpaper Removal Scoring Tool for $12.14 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve got some old wallpaper in your home that is holding back the potential of your space, this Amazon-made tool is here to make removal a whole lot easier. It uses three carbon-steel wheels to perforate the surface of your wallpaper. Once this step is complete you can use warm water to soften adhesive and then peel it off. Reviews are still rolling in, but Amazon Basics gear is reputable.

Once the wallpaper is gone, you may want to start painting. Thankfully today’s savings can go a long way towards this 2-pack of Pro Grade Paint Brushes at under $6 Prime shipped. Your money will buy one 3-inch flat brush along with a 2.5-inch angled brush. Over 4,000 Amazon shoppers have agreed on an average 4.5/5 star rating.

While you’re at it, be sure to peruse today’s roundup of DEWALT gear from $40. There you’ll find a compact table saw, power inverter, 5-tool combo, and more. Keep the ball rolling with two HyLoft 3-foot Utility Shelves at $22 each, up to $250 off Dyson and LG Kompressor vacuums, and this highly-rated 124-piece hand tool kit at $22.50.

Amazon Basics Wallpaper Removal Scoring Tool features:

Convenient: designed for more easily removing wallpaper

Effective: uses 3 carbon-steel wheels to perforate wallpaper’s surface coating, which allows warm water to seep in and soften adhesive; to help remove wet wallpaper, use a wall stripper tool

Elevated handle: keeps hands safely above work surfaces

