Save up to $250 on Dyson and LG Kompressor cordless stick vacs + more from $230 shipped

-
$250 off From $230

Amazon is now offering the Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $499.99 shipped. That’s $200 off the regular $700 price tag it fetches at Target and elsewhere. It is also within $3 of the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. If it’s finally time to upgrade to a high-end stick vacuum with an elegant docking/charging system and a modern on-board LCD display, today’s $200 price drop might be just what you need. It provides up to 60-minutes (depending on power mode settings) of cord-free cleaning, whole-machine filtration that “traps 99.99% of particles, dust and allergens,” and the ability to quickly convert to hand vacuum. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,600 Amazon customers. More details below. 

For something similar that’s drastically less expensive, consider the Hoover Linx Signature Stick Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. It sells for $150 at Amazon and carries stellar ratings from over 5,600 customers. This provides a lightweight, cordless solution with a pair of interchangeable batteries so you essentially never run out of juice. 

Just be sure to check the offers we spotted today on LG CordZero A9 Kompressor Cordless Stick Vacs below as well (hit up our launch coverage of the latest model here for more details):

Then head over to our home goods guide for more of today’s best deals for around the house including this 6.3-quart touchscreen air fryer, a nice price drop on Philips’ ProtectiveClean Sonicare Toothbrush, and the Star Wars Instant Pot cookers, just to name a few. 

More on the Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum:

  • Dyson technology helps create a cleaner, healthier home – Our vacuums and purifiers are scientifically proven to capture particles as small as allergens and bacteria.
  • Engineered for whole-home, deep cleaning. Suction power, run time and tools designed to deep clean your whole home.
  • Intelligently optimizes suction and run time across all floor types. The right balance of power and run time when you need it.

