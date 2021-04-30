FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

AUKEY’s highly-rated True Wireless Earbuds with ANC, 35-hr. battery, more now $20 (Reg. $60)

-
AmazonHeadphonesaukey
Reg. $60 $20

The official AUKEY Amazon storefront is now offering its EP-N5 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancelling for $20.15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the $30 on-page coupon. Regularly $60, this is nearly 60% off the going rate, the lowest we can find, and a great opportunity to score a $60 pair of workout/casual earbuds for just $20. Alongside built-in active noise cancellation, they feature up to 35-hours of wireless runtime with the included charging case. Add USB-C connectivity, microphones for taking calls, and IPX5 water-resistance, and you’re looking at a perfectly capable set of buds for the price of a few lattes. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,500 Amazon customers. More details below. 

At just $20, we are already at the bottom-end of the trustworthy, budget-friendly category above. You will find a few random sets on Amazon for less than that, but we cannot recommend those options over the AUKEY’s above. And at $20, you might as well score them just as spares. 

Or forget all of that and go big with some of the Apple deals we have live. Alongside these exclusive deal on the new M1 iMacs and iPad Pros, we also have one of he first price drops available on the new AirPods Max as well as AirPods Pro marked down to $197. But be sure to swing by our headphones deal hub for even more discounted options including Sony’s popular XM4 headphones with ANC, 30-hour playback, and more at $278 (save 21%).

More on the AUKEY EP-N5 True Wireless Earbuds:

  • Advanced Active Noise Cancelation: With the advanced ANC technology, these earbuds detect and cancel a maximum 28dB of ambient noise so you can focus on your music. The 10mm dynamic drivers enhance bass and deliver incredible sound
  • 35-Hour Playtime & USB-C Quick Charge: The earbuds offer 7 hours of music and calls on a single charge with ANC off (4.5 hours with ANC on), while the charging case extends that to 35 hours. USB-C Quick Charge fully charges the charging case in 120 minutes

