Big-time deals on OXO kitchenware today from just $2: Dish racks, accessories, more

Macy’s is now offering an extra 30% off a wide-range of already marked OXO kitchenware gear when you apply code FRIEND at checkout. One standout is the OXO Aluminum Frame Dish Rack that drops down to $34.99 shipped with the code above. Regularly $80 at Macy’s and closer to $50 over on Amazon, today’s deal is at least $15 off the going rate. It is also $15 under the Amazon all-time low. This highly-rated OXO dish rack features a rustproof aluminum frame, upright plate/bowl holders, divided utensil cup that “accommodates long-handled tools,” and rubber, non-slip feet. It also has an adjustable drain tray so you can get it in the ideal position in your space. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you just need something to pull out from time-to-time in a pinch or when you need extra drying space, there are more affordable options out there. It might not look as nice, or feature as robust a build quality, but you can save even more with the highly-rated Sweet Home Collection Dish rack at $18.50 Prime shipped. Sitting at 4+ stars from over 15,000 Amazon customers, this is one budget-friendly option you can certainly trust.

But as we mentioned above, Macy’s has loads of notable OXO kitchenware deals today including food storage sets, measuring spoons, cutting boards, salad spinners, and well, just about anything you might need — all dropping an additional 30% with the code above.

Then go check out these cold brew makers at Amazon starting from just $12.50 Prime shipped and the rest of our kitchenware deals right there. We have touchscreen air fryers at more than 50% off as well as Star Wars R2D2/Darth Vader Instant Pot Cookers 40% off ahead of May the 4th. Browse through everything over in our home goods deal hub.

More on the OXO Aluminum Frame Dish Rack:

Rust-proof aluminum frame contains items and complements any kitchen decor

Unique plate holders hold plates and bowls upright

Divided utensil cup accommodates long-handled tools and is removable for easy unloading

Raised ridges keep items away from water for quick, efficient drying

Adjustable drain tray allows for positioning rack in any direction

Non-slip feet keep rack stable on countertops

