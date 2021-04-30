Parallels Desktop 16.5 with full M1 support brings remote access to your Apple setup, now 10% off

We are now tracking some notable deals on the latest version of Parallels Desktop 16.5. Just recently updated to version 16.5 with full Apple M1 support, you can now score 10% off subscriptions and the perpetual license of its most popular virtual desktop suite, along with the professional and business-grade options. Make sure you check out this deal on the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan, then head below for more details on today’s Parallels Desktop 16.5 deals.

Parallels Desktop 16.5 for Mac now 10% off

You can now use code 2KQ-PTG-DYZ at checkout to score 10% off Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac perpetual and subscription licenses, as well as the Pro and Business editions.

One standout option, and easily the most popular route to take here for most users, is the 1-year subscription to Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac. It drops from $7.48 per month down to $6.73 after you apply the coupon above. There have been deeper price drops in the past, but if you’re looking to get in now, this is matching our previous mention and the best price we can find. It’s always nice to know the subscription can also be “canceled at any time” just in case.

More details on Parallels Desktop 16.5:

Seamlessly run Windows applications and games side by side with macOS applications without slowing down or rebooting your Mac

Optimized for macOS Big Sur or Catalina with Windows 10; also fully supports Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows XP, Google Chrome and Linux (licenses sold separately)

Easily integrate your files between macOS and Windows using copy and paste or drag and drop functionality

Full native support for Mac computers equipped with either Apple M1 or Intel chips

