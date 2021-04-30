Take $450 off Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 Ultra in this 1-day sale

Today only, Woot offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $849.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Down from its usual $1,300 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $450 in savings, undercuts Amazon’s competing discount by $250, and marks the second-best price of the year.

Centered around a 6.9-inch AMOLED 2x display with 120Hz refresh rate, Samsung’s Note20 Ultra delivers S-Pen support and 5G connectivity. There’s also a triple camera array around back complete with expandable microSD storage to go alongside the built-in 128GB of space. Even with the new Galaxy S21 having been released, this is still a compelling phone for those who want the extra screen real estate and more thorough S Pen integration. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,800 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Protect your new handset by spending a portion of the savings leftover from the lead deal by picking up the Spigen Tough Armor Case for $17. This cover will provide some extra protection against drops and scrapes. There’s also an added kickstand for propping up either smartphone while watching videos.

Then head over to our Android guide, where you’ll find plenty of other hardware discounts if the featured Note20 Ultra isn’t going to cut it. You can still lock in one of the best prices of the year on Google Pixel 3a XL at $260, not to mention the even more affordable Nokia 3.4 Smartphone at $130. But then be sure to check out all of the best app and game deals for your new device in our roundup here.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra features:

Introducing Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: The Power to Work. The Power to Play. This isn’t the time to slow down, this is the time to forge ahead and take the opportunities that come your way. You don’t need a smartphone. You need a power phone. One as beautiful as it is intelligent with a pen that is mightier, a battery that doesn’t leave you hanging and is as well-connected as you. Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G takes power to the next level with cutting-edge technology, letting you master whatever you choose to do next.

