FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Take $450 off Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 Ultra in this 1-day sale

-
AndroidwootSamsung
$850

Today only, Woot offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $849.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Down from its usual $1,300 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $450 in savings, undercuts Amazon’s competing discount by $250, and marks the second-best price of the year.

Centered around a 6.9-inch AMOLED 2x display with 120Hz refresh rate, Samsung’s Note20 Ultra delivers S-Pen support and 5G connectivity. There’s also a triple camera array around back complete with expandable microSD storage to go alongside the built-in 128GB of space. Even with the new Galaxy S21 having been released, this is still a compelling phone for those who want the extra screen real estate and more thorough S Pen integration. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,800 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Protect your new handset by spending a portion of the savings leftover from the lead deal by picking up the Spigen Tough Armor Case for $17. This cover will provide some extra protection against drops and scrapes. There’s also an added kickstand for propping up either smartphone while watching videos.

Then head over to our Android guide, where you’ll find plenty of other hardware discounts if the featured Note20 Ultra isn’t going to cut it. You can still lock in one of the best prices of the year on Google Pixel 3a XL at $260, not to mention the even more affordable Nokia 3.4 Smartphone at $130. But then be sure to check out all of the best app and game deals for your new device in our roundup here.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra features:

Introducing Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: The Power to Work. The Power to Play. This isn’t the time to slow down, this is the time to forge ahead and take the opportunities that come your way. You don’t need a smartphone. You need a power phone. One as beautiful as it is intelligent with a pen that is mightier, a battery that doesn’t leave you hanging and is as well-connected as you. Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G takes power to the next level with cutting-edge technology, letting you master whatever you choose to do next.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Android

woot

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Samsung UV Sanitizer with Qi Wireless Charger now $25 (...
Best Android app deals of the day: Double Dragon, Star ...
Crucial USB-C X8 1TB Portable SSD hits $112.50 at new l...
Samsung’s 2021 Neo Quantum 55-inch QLED 4K Smart ...
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite drops to best price ...
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro drop to to $170, for today only
Samsung debuts new Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 with 4K ...
Google Pixel 3a XL has dropped to its second-best price...
Show More Comments

Related

All-time lows

Samsung’s Galaxy S21/+/Ultra smartphones return to all-time lows at $200 off

$200 off Learn More
All-time low

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 256GB returns to lowest price yet at $700 (Save $150)

$150 off Learn More
Save $80

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite drops to best price of the year from $270 (Save $80)

From $270 Learn More
New lows

All of Motorola’s new 2021 Android smartphones see very first discounts from $160

From $160 Learn More
Save 52%

Don’t pay for Samsung’s latest, save 52% on Galaxy Note 10/+ devices from $450 instead

From $450 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Galaxy S21 Ultra hits Amazon low, VIZIO HDMI 2.1 55-inch 4K TV $500, Anker MagSafe charger $16, more

Learn More
Reg. $110

Philips’ ProtectiveClean Sonicare Toothbrush + travel case drops to $80 at Amazon (Reg. $110)

$80 Learn More
Save $147

Apple’s new M1 iMacs and iPad Pros see first discounts with these exclusive deals

From $750 Learn More