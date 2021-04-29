FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Double Dragon, Star Wars KOTOR II, more

We are now ready to collect all of Thursday’s best Android game and app deals. Be sure to swing by our Android hardware deal hub before you tuck in to all of today’s best app deals courtesy of Google Play. Highlights of today’s collection include some classic Star Wars RPG action as well as Double Dragon Trilogy, AceSpeeder3, Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, Pascal’s Wager, Another World, and much more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at the best price of the year to sit alongside ongoing handset offers on Google Pixel 3a XL and Nokia’s 3.4 Android Smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are still on sale but we also now have the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro down at $170 for today only. You’ll find some great wearable deals live on the Garmin Mother’s Day sale and be sure to dive into today’s smartphone accessories roundup for all of your charging and audio needs. 

Today’s best game deals: It Takes Two $34, Sonic Mania and Kingdom Hearts bundles, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Double Dragon Trilogy:

Enter Double Dragon Trilogy, a compilation specially optimized for mobiles and which includes all three installments of the beloved arcade series: Double Dragon, Double Dragon 2: The Revenge, and Double Dragon 3: The Rosetta Stone. The first one begins with Billy and his brother Jimmy, two martial arts experts, in a mission to rescue Billy’s girlfriend, Marian, who’s been kidnapped by the Black Shadows Gang. All your favorite moves are here: punches, kicks, elbows, knees, head-butts and an assortment of not-exactly-street-legal weapons.

