Star Wars May the 4th night lights from $10: Death Star Projector, The Child, R2-D2, more

Amazon is offering the Star Wars Death Star Dusk-to-Dawn Night Light Projector for $15.33 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 15% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked since October. Why settle for a standard night light when you can grab this projectable Death Star instead? “It’s no moon, it’s the Death Star Projectable that beams a vibrant 3-foot image onto your ceiling, wall or floor.” A built-in dusk-to-dawn sensor automatically toggles power on at night and off during the day. An LED is used for light, helping keep energy usage to a minimum while also ensuring that it’s ready to last a lifetime. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Star Wars Death Star Dusk-to-Dawn Projector features:

Star Wars Authenticity – It’s no moon, it’s the Death Star Projectable that beams a vibrant 3ft. image onto your ceiling, wall or floor

Adjustable Base – Globe tilts up and down, allowing you full vertical control over where image is projected – also emits a soft glow to act as a guide light

Light When You Need It – With light-sensing technology, this night light automatically turns ON at dusk and OFF at dawn

