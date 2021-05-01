FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Star Wars May the 4th night lights from $10: Death Star Projector, The Child, R2-D2, more

-
From $10

Amazon is offering the Star Wars Death Star Dusk-to-Dawn Night Light Projector for $15.33 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 15% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked since October. Why settle for a standard night light when you can grab this projectable Death Star instead? “It’s no moon, it’s the Death Star Projectable that beams a vibrant 3-foot image onto your ceiling, wall or floor.” A built-in dusk-to-dawn sensor automatically toggles power on at night and off during the day. An LED is used for light, helping keep energy usage to a minimum while also ensuring that it’s ready to last a lifetime. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

More Star Wars night lights:

Since you’re here, you may also want to check out some of our other news and deals. Just yesterday we covered Nyko’s new $20 Nintendo Switch controller, PS5 DualSense charging dock, and more. Fun and notable discounts include Amazon’s large Scratch-Off World Map at under $10, the Fujifilm’s Toy Story 4 instax Mini 9 camera with film for $60, and even this Legends Ultimate Arcade at $470.

Star Wars Death Star Dusk-to-Dawn Projector features:

  • Star Wars Authenticity – It’s no moon, it’s the Death Star Projectable that beams a vibrant 3ft. image onto your ceiling, wall or floor
  • Adjustable Base – Globe tilts up and down, allowing you full vertical control over where image is projected – also emits a soft glow to act as a guide light
  • Light When You Need It – With light-sensing technology, this night light automatically turns ON at dusk and OFF at dawn

Amazon Basics gear is up to 64% off: 9-in-1 USB-C Hub, ...
Enjoy authentic Japanese snacks and candy with 35% off ...
Roborock smart robotic vacuums hit new lows from $310 s...
DEWALT 205-Pc. Mechanics Set returns to 3-year low of $...
Govee Wi-Fi + Bluetooth RGB/RGBIC LED light strips fall...
OXO Brew’s Pour-Over Coffee Maker with Water Tank...
Timex’s military-inspired Allied LT Chrono Watch ...
Say goodbye to ugly wallpaper with Amazon’s Scori...
