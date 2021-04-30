Amazon’s large Scratch-Off World Map tracks your travels at under $10 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Scratch-Off World Map Poster Kit for $9.85 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve always wanted an easy way to keep tabs on where you’ve been and what’s next on the list, this Amazon scratch-off map kit has you covered. You’ll get a large 24- by 31.5-inch poster that covers the entire world. With it you’ll also get a scratcher pen for easily marking locations. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Forego scratching off planned trips until you’ve traveled there by utilizing this 100-pack of Amazon Basics Push Pins. It’ll only set you back $3 Prime shipped and you’ll get a variety of colors to choose from. With about 4,300 reviews so far, the dust has settled at with an average 4.8/5 star rating.

Amazon Basics Scratch-Off World Map Poster Kit features:

Scratch-off world map with tracking accessories for documenting travel; 24 x 31.5 inches

Scratchable black foil overlay that can be removed with included scratcher pen

Printed on heavy-weight paper for durability

Fun for both kids and adults; great gift for travel enthusiasts

Track travel destinations and create memories

Frame for safe-keeping or pin to cork board or wall for easy access

