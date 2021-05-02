FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple Watch leather Modern Buckle Band falls to new Amazon lows from $127 in various styles

Amazon is currently offering the official Apple Watch Modern Buckle Band in various styles starting at $127 shipped. Normally fetching $149, today’s offer amounts to one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen and brings the price down to a new Amazon low. Sporting one of the more premium designs in Apple’s catalog of official Watch bands, its Modern Buckle strap arrives with a genuine Granada leather build. That’s alongside a secure two-piece magnetic closure and an inner layer of Vectran weave for some added strength. Head below for more.

If the featured deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

Then as we close out the weekend, be sure to check out all of the other ongoing deals in our Apple guide. We’re still seeing the very first discounts on the all-new M1 iMacs and iPad Pros, not to mention a fitting price cut on the Apple Pencil 2 at $104. And if you’ve been waiting on an AirPods Max discount, an Amazon low has brought the headphones to $532.

Apple Watch Modern Buckle Band features:

A small French tannery established in 1803 produces the supple Granada leather for this elegant band. The smooth top-grain leather is lightly milled and tumbled to maintain its refined texture. What looks like a solid buckle is actually a two-piece magnetic closure that’s delightfully simple to secure. We also added an inner layer of Vectran weave for strength and stretch resistance. It’s the same material NASA used to make the landing airbags for the Mars rover spacecraft.

