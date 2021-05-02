Apple Watch leather Modern Buckle Band falls to new Amazon lows from $127 in various styles

Amazon is currently offering the official Apple Watch Modern Buckle Band in various styles starting at $127 shipped. Normally fetching $149, today’s offer amounts to one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen and brings the price down to a new Amazon low. Sporting one of the more premium designs in Apple’s catalog of official Watch bands, its Modern Buckle strap arrives with a genuine Granada leather build. That’s alongside a secure two-piece magnetic closure and an inner layer of Vectran weave for some added strength. Head below for more.

Apple Watch Modern Buckle Band features:

A small French tannery established in 1803 produces the supple Granada leather for this elegant band. The smooth top-grain leather is lightly milled and tumbled to maintain its refined texture. What looks like a solid buckle is actually a two-piece magnetic closure that’s delightfully simple to secure. We also added an inner layer of Vectran weave for strength and stretch resistance. It’s the same material NASA used to make the landing airbags for the Mars rover spacecraft.

