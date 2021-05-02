FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save 15% on all of Satechi’s Apple gear for Mother’s Day: MagSafe chargers, more

Satechi is launching a new Mother’s Day sale that’s taking 15% off its entire selection of Apple accessories, chargers, and more. Just apply code FORMOM at checkout to lock-in the savings. Shipping varies per order. Out top pick this time around is the new Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand at $50.99. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the second-best price to date.

Satechi’s new 2-in-1 charging stand delivers MagSafe compatibility to your iPhone 12 with a magnetic design that gives off a floating form-factor for refueling your device at the desktop or nightstand. There’s also a secondary 5W Qi pad underneath that can refuel AirPods and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Satechi Mother’s Day sale highlights:

Then for more ways to elevate your Apple-centered workstation, be sure to swing by our Mac accessories guide. You can currently upgrade from the built-in webcam on your machine to Aukey’s 1080p model at $27, or grab this 9-in-1 USB-C hub from UGREEN now that it’s down to $40.

Satechi Magnetic 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand features:

The Satechi Magnetic 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand combines the power of dual wireless charging with the convenience of hands-free magnetic attachment. Designed for iPhone 12 and AirPods Pro, the Stand features a built-in magnetic charger and a designated wireless charging pad to power both devices with ease.

