ESR MagSafe chargers and other accessories now up to 45% off starting at $6

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its HaloLock MagSafe-compatible Kickstand Wireless Charger for $11.99 when code ESR40HYY has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $20, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $0.50, saves you 40%, and marks a new all-time low. Differing from your average third-party MagSafe-compatible charger, ESR’s option delivers a unique kickstand design that lets you prop up an iPhone 12 while it charges. There’s also a detachable USB-C cable and support for 7.5W charging speeds to complete the package. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Be sure to apply the aforementioned code in order to lock-in all of the sale prices noted below.

Other notable ESR MagSafe deals:

Over in our smartphone accessories guide, you’ll find even more iPhone and Android essential discounts. With plenty of price cuts starting at $8 in this morning’s roundup, you can also lock-in 15% in savings across all of Satechi’s Apple accessories.

ESR HaloLock MagSafe Kickstand features:

Fast and easy wireless charging that’s compatible with iPhone 12 and compatible with MagSafe. Get more family FaceTime while you charge with built-in kickstand that’s there when you need it and folds away when you don’t. Removable 5 ft (1.5 m) USB C cable gives you the freedom to move around or ditch your cable for a portable stand.

