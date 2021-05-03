Let mom choose her own present, gift cards up to 20% off: Gap, DSW, Yankee Candle, more

We are now tracking some notable Mother’s Day gift card deals alongside the Garmin, Verizon, Kate Spade, Satechi, and more sale events. Both Amazon and PayPal are offering some notable price drops on a range of discounted credit mom can use to buy whatever she likes. Starting from $9 or so, those include everything from the Gap, Old Navy, and Banana Republic to DoorDash, DSW, Roblox, Chipotle, Yankee Candle, and much more. There are some great options here to sweeten mom’s gift this year, all pf which she can use to get some deals on products she really likes well after Mother’s Day has come and gone. Head below for all of the best Mother’s Day gift card deals.

Mother’s Day gift card deals:

Other Mother’s Day sales worth taking a peek at include today’s TicWatch fitness wearable sale at up to $100 off, today’s Gold Box Anne Klein Watch deals, the COACH Outlet Mother’s Day Event, these OtterBox deals, and the big-time Google sale with deep deals on smart home gear, speakers, and much more. Not to mention today’s Cricut offers for all those crafty moms and these ECOVACS robot vacuum deals at up to $205 off.

More on the Gap Options Gift Card:

You can get jeans at Gap, a sweater at Banana Republic, a graphic tee at Old Navy, and workout gear at Athleta, all with the swipe of just one card! This eGiftCard is issued by and represents an obligation of Direct Consumer Services (“DCS”). The eGiftCard may be redeemed for merchandise at any Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, or Athleta location, including Outlet and Factory stores. The eGiftCard may also be redeemed online for merchandise at gap.com, oldnavy.com, bananarepublic.com, or athleta.com. If you return merchandise originally purchased with an eGiftCard, any refund will be issued in the form of a plastic gift card issued by DCS which may be used at any of these stores or websites.

