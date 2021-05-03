FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score Amazon’s latest Echo Dot with LED Clock at $40 (Save 33%), more from $25

Amazon is offering the 4th Generation Echo Dot with LED Clock for $39.99 shipped. Seeing a rare dip from the $60 going rate, today’s deal drops the price 33%, to within just $1 of the all-time low. Amazon’s latest in the Echo Dot series offers upgraded Alexa and smart home functionality, so you can lock your doors, set alarms, dim the lights, or play music anywhere in your home with just a few words. Jam-packed with abilities, this version of the Echo Dot can also be used as a phone, LED clock, and powerful wireless speaker. Rated a glowing 4.8/5 stars from over 64,000 customers, you can dive into our announcement coverage for a closer look. Head below for more from $25.

If you can live without the LED clock features, this plain-faced version of the 4th Gen. Echo Dot is down to $30. Or you can save even more by opting for the 3rd Gen. Echo Dot at just $25. It features many of the same Alexa capabilities, high-quality audio, and still makes an ideal hub for all your Alexa-enabled smart home devices for $15 off today’s lead deal. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1.1 million satisfied customers.

To find out just what else Alexa can do for you, be sure to check over our smart home guide. Or if you prefer a different interface, Aqara’s 1080p HomeKit smart camera just fell to $55, these dimmable HomeKit lamps have plummeted to $26, and these stylish TP-Link Edison bulbs are down to just $14.

4th Gen. Echo Dot features:

  • See the time, alarms, and timers on the LED display. Tap the top to snooze an alarm.
  • Ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more.
  • Use your voice to turn on lights, adjust thermostats, and lock doors with compatible devices.
  • Call almost anyone hands-free. Instantly drop in on other rooms or announce to the whole house that dinner’s ready.
  • Amazon is not in the business of selling your personal information to others. Built with multiple layers of privacy controls including a mic off button.

