FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nike’s official Apple Watch Sport Pride Band sees rare discount to low of $39 (Reg. $49)

-
AppleNike
Reg. $49 $39

Nike is currently offering its official Apple Watch Sport Pride Band for $38.97. Nike members (free to sign-up) receive complementary delivery. Normally fetching $49, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, marks one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen, and beats our previous mention by $6. This is also setting a new all-time low.

Nike’s official sport band brings a more fitness-focused design to your Apple Watch. Alongside just being a rare chance to score this first-party offering, it delivers a premium build comprised of “high-performance fluoroelastomer with compression-molded holes”, ensuring it can stay breathable through workouts and the like. And unique to this band is a colorful LGBTQA Pride month-inspired design which you can learn more about in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If the featured deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

Then go check out all of the discounts in our Apple guide for the best deals to kick off the week. Those looking to class up their Apple Watch with a more striking offering will find this ongoing discount on the official leather Modern Buckle Band to be worth a look at an Amazon low of $127.

Nike Sport Apple Watch Band features:

Made from a custom high-performance fluoroelastomer with compression-molded perforations for breathability, the Nike Sport Band is durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft. The smooth, dense material drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin. An innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Nike

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple Watch leather Modern Buckle Band falls to new Ama...
Apple Pencil 2 returns to 2021 low at $104 just in time...
Apple’s new AirPods Max on sale for the first tim...
Apple’s new M1 iMacs and iPad Pros see first disc...
Verizon Mother’s Day sale has BOGO iPhone 12/Pro/...
Apple’s latest TV show sale discounts popular com...
Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro/Max Silicone MagSa...
Apple Watch Series 6 falls to new all-time low at $299 ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 22%

This highly-rated leather Apple Watch band is just $9.50 (Save 22%)

$9.50 Learn More
Amazon low

Apple Watch leather Modern Buckle Band falls to new Amazon lows from $127 in various styles

$127 Learn More
$100 off

Apple Watch Series 6 falls to new all-time low at $299 shipped (Save $100)

$299 Learn More
Shop now

Google kicks off Mother’s Day sale: Nest Mini $30, Wifi $199, Audio $80, more

From $30 Learn More
33% off

Score Amazon’s latest Echo Dot with LED Clock at $40 (Save 33%), more from $25

From $25 Learn More
Reg. $899

Google Pixel 4 XL delivers a 6.3-inch OLED display at $549, its lowest price of the year

$549 Learn More
30% off

Levi’s updates your denim for spring with 30% off orders of $100 + up to 70% off clearance

from $15 Learn More

LEGO unveils new summer 2021 sets: Botanical Garden, Architecture, Creator, Disney, more

Learn More