Nike’s official Apple Watch Sport Pride Band sees rare discount to low of $39 (Reg. $49)

Nike is currently offering its official Apple Watch Sport Pride Band for $38.97. Nike members (free to sign-up) receive complementary delivery. Normally fetching $49, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, marks one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen, and beats our previous mention by $6. This is also setting a new all-time low.

Nike’s official sport band brings a more fitness-focused design to your Apple Watch. Alongside just being a rare chance to score this first-party offering, it delivers a premium build comprised of “high-performance fluoroelastomer with compression-molded holes”, ensuring it can stay breathable through workouts and the like. And unique to this band is a colorful LGBTQA Pride month-inspired design which you can learn more about in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If the featured deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

Then go check out all of the discounts in our Apple guide for the best deals to kick off the week. Those looking to class up their Apple Watch with a more striking offering will find this ongoing discount on the official leather Modern Buckle Band to be worth a look at an Amazon low of $127.

Nike Sport Apple Watch Band features:

Made from a custom high-performance fluoroelastomer with compression-molded perforations for breathability, the Nike Sport Band is durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft. The smooth, dense material drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin. An innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!