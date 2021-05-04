8Bitdo’s compact Bluetooth gamepad is perfect for Switch Lite and more at low of $21

Amazon currently offers the 8Bitdo Lite Bluetooth Switch Gamepad for $21.10 in two styles. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $25, today’s offer amounts to 16% in savings, is one of the first discounts overall, and marks a new all-time low. Designed with Switch Lite gameplay in mind, these compact 8Bitdo gamepads feature matching turquoise and yellow color schemes to pair with Nintendo’s pint-sized console. Complete with two D-Pads as well as a pair of button clusters, notable features here include Bluetooth connectivity for support for a wide range of devices, as well as USB-C charging. Over 1,495 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Those in the market for something even more compact, maybe for getting even more of your friends and family in on the Mario Kart session, will find the 8Bitdo Zero 2 Bluetooth Gamepad to be worth a look at $20. This one delivers an an even more compact design, entering with only a single D-Pad and set of buttons. But it’ll still complement your Switch Lite thanks to a matching paint job.

But if you’re after an even more feature-packed gaming experience, be sure to check out the new 8Bitdo Pro 2 Controller that launched earlier in the year. Complete with back buttons, customizable mapping, and plenty of other features, this one is a worthy companion to your Switch, Mac, Raspberry Pi, and more. Get all of the details right here.

8Bitdo Lite Bluetooth Gamepad features:

Split DPAD for more accurate actions

Wireless Bluetooth, USB-C

Lag Free with responsive four face buttons

Customizable turbo functionality

Upgradeable firmware

