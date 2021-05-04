Get cords out of your sight with Amazon’s best-selling raceway kit at under $10 (Save 45%)

Delamu Official (99% positive feedback from 4,700+) via Amazon is offering its 13-foot Cord Cover Raceway Kit for $9.89 Prime shipped once the on-page 10% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. A recent price drop paired with the on-page coupon delivers 45% off and comes within pennies of the lowest price we have tracked. If you ever look at marketing photos for any given tech product, you’ll quickly notice that cables are typically out of sight. This approach arguably dresses things up and you can do the same for your home with this cable raceway kit. I have personally used this offering to streamline the look of every wall-mounted TV or monitor in my home. Each channel is wide enough to hold several cords and can be painted to match the rest of your room. This Amazon best-seller is rated an average of 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re simply wanting to tame some cables behind your nightstand, consider grabbing some of these cable clips instead. You’ll only have to part with $5 Prime shipped, a price that’s significantly lower than what you’d have to spend on the lead deal. Rated an average of 4.5/5 stars by nearly 2,700 Amazon shoppers.

Dress Up Your Home and Office; Delamu Cable cover conceal and organize unsightly cords in home and office; It is the easiest way to organize your messy cords and provide more place for activities

10 Cable Management Channels; Including 10 pvc channels; each channel L15.7in x W0.95in X H0.55in; 19pcs different connectors; 20pcs screws and 20pcs anchors; 1x self-adhesive; total Length 157 inches

Simple and Easy Installation; Each package contains screws and anchors; or you can opt to use self-adhesive tape; Both methods are simple; you can choose the one you want; can’t be used on textured walls

