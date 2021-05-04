A herringbone design headlines Nathan James’ Console/TV Stand: $115 (New low, Save $35)

Amazon is offering the Nathan James Dylan Console/TV Stand for $114.92 shipped. That’s $35 off the typical rate there and marks the first price drop we have tracked. This standout TV stand features a herringbone design that’s bound to elevate the look of almost any space. It’s able to uphold TVs that span up to 55 inches in size. The top of this unit supports up to 90 pounds and each of its shelves can handle 30 pounds. Measurements work out to 47 by 16 by 24 inches and you’ll find pre-made cable management holes throughout to make wiring up your electronics as simple as possible. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Want an even bigger TV? Amazon’s $33 No-Stud TV Wall Mount paves the way for an up to 80-inch unit. I can tell you first hand that it is a cinch to install. Thanks to a slim design, it only pushes your TV out by an inch and is great way to modernize the look of your home theater.

If you’re on the hunt for a neat TV that stands out from the bunch, check out Samsung’s 43-inch The Sero QLED at $500 off. And if you’d like to listen to TV audio without disturbing folks around you, many streaming media players and smart solutions have built-in Bluetooth which can be paired with Sony’s noise cancelling Bluetooth headphones from $98. Other notable home upgrades on sale include Stamina Power Tower at $69.50 in addition to RESPAWN’s height-adjustable standing desk for $267.50.

Nathan James Dylan Console/TV Stand features:

Dylan is a unique and modern TV stand or entertainment cabinet with its herringbone texture on its double cabinet doors that give this media console a sleek, trendy design.

This unique tv stand has textured, push-to-open doors with minimalist push latch hardware that allows you to organize your media clutter in the hidden storage for easy access.

45-minute assembly and lifetime manufacturer warranty: try for 100 days.

