Save up to $200 on Anker’s Nebula projectors on sale at Amazon from $330

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its Nebula projectors headlined by the Nebula Solar 1080p Mini model at $399.99 shipped. Normally fetching $520, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, marks one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen, and matches the all-time low. With the ability to create an up to 120-inch screen, Anker’s Nebula Solar projector is perfect for outdoor movie nights this summer. Its 1080p resolution pairs with 400-lumens of brightness alongside HDR10 support and two built-in speakers. The built-in Android and Chromecast capabilities mean you can skip an extra streaming media player, although there’s HDMI and USB inputs for when you do need to plug in. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker Nebula Projectors:

But then don’t forget to check out Anker’s new R2-D2 projector which also happens to be on sale as part of the ongoing May the 4th festivities. Otherwise, we’re tracking some notable price cuts on Anker’s PowerExpand hubs at 20% off, delivering both Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C options from $80.

Anker Nebula Solar 1080p Mini Projector features:

With FHD 1080p resolution, a 120-inch image, 400 ANSI lumens, and HDR10 all packed into a single sleek device, you can recreate the sights of the cinema from the comfort of your couch. Dolby Digital Plus works together with the 2x3W speaker to produce immersive audio that fills any room. Solar’s sound system is so powerful that it can also double up as a Bluetooth speaker. Tailor your entertainment to suit you. Choose from more than 5,000 apps, including favorites like YouTube, Hulu, Twitch, and more. You can even mirror content from your smartphone or other devices to Solar 1080p projector.

