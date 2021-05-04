Go pro with Blendtec’s self-cleaning 575 Blender + 8-yr. warranty for $190 (Reg. $260+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Blendtec Classic 575 Blender for $189.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $400 direct from Blendtec, this model currently fetches over $300+ at Amazon. Today’s deal is about $210 under the MSRP, $123 under Amazon, and the best we can find. If you’re looking to take your home chef game up a notch (or two), this professional-grade blending solution might very well be it, and especially so at this price. It can crush just about anything you throw at it, heat soups, and even clean itself after the fact. An on-board LCD displays joined by the 90-ounce blending jar, four 1-touch preset programs, a 5-speed manual control, and that impressive 8-year warranty from Blendtec. Rated 4+ stars from 850+ Amazon customers. More details below.

If a $30 Magic Bullet blender won’t cut it for your needs, there are more affordable alternatives than today’s lead deal that can still handle meal preparations and smoothies. The Ninja Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender carries a 4+ star rating from over 24,000 Amazon customers and sits in that nice middle ground between quick smoothie blender and a more powerful pro-grade option for robust ingredients and the like. It cannot heat the soup like the Blendtec, nor does it include the 8-year warranty, bit it’s also $110 less.

We also have great deal live on Instant Pot’s Ace Plus Blender (not to mention the Baby Yoda multi-cooker) alongside everything else in our home goods guide. But be sure to check out our coverage of the latest NutriBullet handheld Immersion blender as well as the new Beast Health 12-rib B10 Blender with Hydration System.

More on the Blendtec Classic 575 Blender:

Blendtec is the blender of choice at restaurants like Panera Bread and Checkers, coffee houses like Peet’s and Dunkin’ Donuts, and smoothie shops like Jamba Juice, Baskin Robbins, Bahama Bucks and Planet Smoothie to name a few. What you may not know is that Blendtec blenders are also in thousands of homes across the world. Blendtec constantly innovates products to produce blenders with industry best life-spans.

