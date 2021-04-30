Samsung’s 43-inch The Sero QLED TV rotates for the best picture: $1,498 (Save $500, Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Samsung 43-inch The Sero QLED TV for $1,497.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart and B&H. That’s $500 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you consume a lot of TikToks or shoot a lot of video in portrait, Samsung’s The Sero TV is ready to appropriately display both vertical and horizontal content. This is accomplished by a rotating screen that activates using the included remote control, Smart Things app, or Galaxy smartphone or tablet running Android 10+. The display itself boasts QLED technology and a 4K resolution that’s combined with “powerful” 4.1-channel speakers. Alexa is built-in and connectivity options include AirPlay 2, three HDMI ports, and more. For more details, have a look at our hands-on coverage. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’re like me, keeping your new screen clean will be very important. Thankfully you can reinvest a smidgen of today’s savings on a package of Grime Boss Screen Wipes for $5 Prime shipped. Adding these to your home will ensure you have 30 individual wipes that are pre-moistened and ready to keep not only your TV, but also your touchscreens looking as good as new.

That’s not all, yesterday we spotted Samsung’s 2021 Neo Quantum 55-inch QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,669 and prior to that Sony’s new 55-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart TV at $700. Find even more in our dedicated television guide. Speaking of TV, did you see the new ‘Parks and Recreation’ Funko POP! figures? Notable releases include Duke Silver, Janet Snakehole, and more.

Samsung 43-inch The Sero QLED TV features:

Designed to watch mobile content. Easily connect and share smart phone images and video vertically, full screen, on the Sero. Alternate: Content is optimized for mobile viewing, providing a vertical view of all of your favorite content.

Flip the way you watch TV. The screen rotates to landscape mode for TV and movies and changes to portrait for mobile content and apps. Disclaimer: *Rotating Screen can be activated through the supplied remote control, the Smart Things app or with Samsung Galaxy devices Android 10 and above.

