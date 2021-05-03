Sony’s 2021 BRAVIA 65-Inch OLED 4K Google TV hits Amazon low at $2,498 ($302 off) + more

Amazon is now offering the 2021 Sony A80J 65-Inch BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV for $2,498 shipped. That’s $302 off the regular $2,800 price tag, slightly below Best Buy’s sale price, and the best we can find. This is also a new Amazon all-time low. You’re looking at 65-inches of OLED pixels with HDR support, 4K upscaling for HD content, a 3-way multi-position stand, and BRAVIA XR HDMI 2.1 with Game Mode for “increased frame rate and reduced input lag.” This is a Google TV with Assistant built-in for voice commands (voice remote included), access to thousands of apps and steaming services, Alexa support, AirPlay 2, and more. Connectivity includes four HDMI jacks, a pair of USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ethernet, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More 4K smart TV deals below.

Still a bit much for your needs? Check out the Sony X900H 65-inch 4K Smart TV for $1,298, or $1,200 under today’s lead deal. It’s not a Google TV, but it will still provide direct access to all of the best streaming services and apps as well as a gorgeous 4K picture. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon since its launch in 2020. But be sure to browse through the rest of our ongoing 4K TV deals below.

More ongoing 4K smart TV deals:

Just make sure you check out our ongoing deals on the portrait orientation-ready Samsung’s 43-inch The Sero QLED TV at up to $500 off alongside everything else in our home theater hub. We also have the Amazon Fire TV Mother’s Day sale with huge deals starting from $25 as well as our hands-on with BenQ’s GS2 Portable Projector and this roundup of the best Logitech Harmony universal remote alternatives.

More on Sony’s 2021 65-Inch OLED 4K Google TV:

Enjoy premium OLED picture with contrast and color that feels deep, natural, and real. The revolutionary Cognitive Processor XR optimizes thousands of on-screen elements simultaneously for a lifelike picture. Feel the action with Acoustic Surface Audio+ and experience a truly immersive sound that perfectly matches the picture on screen.

