FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sony noise cancelling Bluetooth headphones fall as low as $98 at Amazon (Save $100)

-
AmazonHeadphonesSony
Save $100 From $98

Amazon is offering the Sony Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones (WHXB900N) for $148 shipped. Matched at Best Buy alongside B&H. That’s $100 off and marks a return to the best 2021 offer we’ve spotted. These over-ear headphones feature digital noise cancellation and Sony’s signature Extra Bass tech. A touch sensor on the ear cup allows wearers to easily control playback, skip tracks, and more. You’ll also find that both Alexa and Assistant are built-in. The battery lasts up to 30 hours between charges and is refueled using USB-C. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another pair of Sony headphones on sale for $98.

We’ve also spotted the Sony Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones (WHCH710N) for $98 shipped at Amazon, B&H, and Best Buy. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and comes within $10 of the Amazon low. While there are many similarities between this headset and the one above, an immediately noticeable difference is the lower price tag. Despite this you’ll still garner smart noise cancellation, 35-hour battery life, and Bluetooth connectivity. USB-C charging is also onboard, allowing you to continue kicking microUSB to the curb. Bear in mind that neither Alexa or Assistant are integrated. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Don’t forget that Sony’s popular XM4 headphones are down to $278 along with notable discounts on both AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Speaking of Sony, did you see that Nyko released a PlayStation 5 DualSense charging dock? And if you’d like to deck out your game room with some fun gear, check out the new ‘Parks and Recreation’ Funko POP! figures.

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones (WHXB900N) features:

  • Feel the power of extra bass
  • Next-level digital noise cancelling technology
  • Enjoy the convenience of hands-free calling thanks to the integrated microphone and Bluetooth connectivity
  • Get up to 30 hours of battery life

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Sony

About the Author

Amazon’s shelf/closet brackets have built-in hook...
PowerA is finally releasing a Waluigi Switch controller...
Get cords out of your sight with Amazon’s best-sellin...
A herringbone design headlines Nathan James’ Cons...
Anova Culinary Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro hits Amazon ...
Save up on $596 on Autel’s latest EVO II/Pro folding ...
Do pull-ups, push-ups, dips, and much more with the Sta...
RESPAWN’s height-adjustable standing desk falls t...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 21%

Sony’s popular XM4 headphones rock ANC, 30-hour playback, more at $278 (Save 21%)

$278 Learn More
36% off

Amazon’s shelf/closet brackets have built-in hooks, now $2.50 each (Save 36%)

$2.50 each Learn More

PowerA is finally releasing a Waluigi Switch controller, now available for pre-order

Learn More
Review

LEGO Imperial Probe Droid review: One of the most unique Star Wars sets in years

Buy now Learn More
25% off

Milwaukee’s m12 underhood LED light helps you with car repairs at $149 (25% off)

$149 Learn More
45% off

Get cords out of your sight with Amazon’s best-selling raceway kit at under $10 (Save 45%)

Under $10 Learn More

Check out the new Star Wars Retro Boba Fett Prototype Edition collectible

Learn More
23% off

A herringbone design headlines Nathan James’ Console/TV Stand: $115 (New low, Save $35)

$115 Learn More