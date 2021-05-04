Sony noise cancelling Bluetooth headphones fall as low as $98 at Amazon (Save $100)

Amazon is offering the Sony Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones (WHXB900N) for $148 shipped. Matched at Best Buy alongside B&H. That’s $100 off and marks a return to the best 2021 offer we’ve spotted. These over-ear headphones feature digital noise cancellation and Sony’s signature Extra Bass tech. A touch sensor on the ear cup allows wearers to easily control playback, skip tracks, and more. You’ll also find that both Alexa and Assistant are built-in. The battery lasts up to 30 hours between charges and is refueled using USB-C. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another pair of Sony headphones on sale for $98.

We’ve also spotted the Sony Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones (WHCH710N) for $98 shipped at Amazon, B&H, and Best Buy. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and comes within $10 of the Amazon low. While there are many similarities between this headset and the one above, an immediately noticeable difference is the lower price tag. Despite this you’ll still garner smart noise cancellation, 35-hour battery life, and Bluetooth connectivity. USB-C charging is also onboard, allowing you to continue kicking microUSB to the curb. Bear in mind that neither Alexa or Assistant are integrated. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Don't forget that Sony's popular XM4 headphones are down to $278 along with notable discounts on both AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones (WHXB900N) features:

Feel the power of extra bass

Next-level digital noise cancelling technology

Enjoy the convenience of hands-free calling thanks to the integrated microphone and Bluetooth connectivity

Get up to 30 hours of battery life

